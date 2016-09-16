Watch: Interview with Valerie Adams

Watch two-time Olympic champion and Rio silver medallist Valerie Adams talks to NZME's Laura McGoldrick.

Adams last week won her fifth Diamond League crown after a remarkable comeback from injury.

It capped off a strong season for Adams who was pipped for a record third straight gold medal at the Rio Olympics when she was beaten by American Michelle Carter in the final round. Carter produced the throw of her career, a personal best thunderbolt of 20.63m with her last heave of the competition.

"I didn't know if I would contest this. It has been a long road," Adams said after claiming silver.

Adams first came to prominence in 2002 when, aged 17, she won the world junior championship in Jamaica before claiming silver at the Commonwealth Games eight days later.

She made her Olympic debut as a 19-year-old in a den of future dopers at the ancient Olympia stadium, original site to what has become the world's biggest sporting festival.

Adams missed the top eight and the opportunity for three more throws. Four of those ahead of her have since been pinged with doping bans. She has consistently been burdened by that toxic environment.

Eight years later Adams suffered the indignity of 'losing' to Belarusian drug cheat Nadzheya Ostapchuk at the London Games. She had no option but to accept silver on the dais, before later receiving her gold at a ceremony in Auckland. Ostapchuk's four-year ban ends on Monday.

To compound matters, Adams was on the receiving end of bureaucratic bungling by the New Zealand administrators in 2012 which initially failed to see her entered for competition.

- NZ Herald