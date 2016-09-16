Paige Spiranac is sport's new jiggling Jenneke

Meet Paige Spiranac - golfer, Instagram sensation and the girl who just topped Aussie hurdler Michelle Jenneke's pre-race routine.

Jenneke gained worldwide fame for her unique warm-up prior to competing where she'd jiggle her hips in a manner that would hypnotise most men.

Now, fans of "Jiggling Jenneke" will probably find themselves watching more golf than usual.

Spiranac has captured the internet's attention. She's got more than 96,000 Twitter followers and 774,000 Instagram followers.

The latest video she posted on Instagram shows as well as being a damn good golf player, she can also do a pretty decent impersonation of a Victoria's Secret model/Hollywood diva.

We could try and tell you why, but we think the footage explains it better than words ever could.

New pre shot routine feels great. #modelorgolfer #fairwayismyrunway #totallynotoversexualizingmyself #THISISAJOKE A video posted by Paige Spiranac (@_paige.renee) on Sep 13, 2016 at 5:02pm PDT

At the time of writing, the video had been viewed more than 466,000 times.

Clearly it was all a bit of lighthearted fun, as the hashtags in her caption suggest.

We're not sure if the 23-year-old took any inspiration from Jenneke, but the Aussie sensation - whose Rio Olympics ended in disaster when she finished sixth in her heat of the 100m hurdles - might be able to spice up her own ritual with some of Spiranac's moves should she feel the need for a bit of a change.

Spiranac's rise to fame started when her San Diego University golf team's trick shots video went viral.

In August Spiranac competed in her first LPGA qualifying tournament and is hopeful of joining the pro circuit soon.

The woman from Monument, Colorado was also an elite gymnast when she was younger, training 38 hours a week to make the USA's Olympic team, but decided to focus on golf.

"I absolutely love golf. It totally beats doing back handsprings on a 4-inch (balance) beam and defying death," she once told The Gazette newspaper in Colorado Springs.

In July she won the Colorado Women's Golf Association Match Play Championship at Raccoon Creek Golf Course.

