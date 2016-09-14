NRL reject bikie's offer to talk - report

The NRL have reportedly knocked back an offer from the bikie at the centre of the Jarryd Hayne controversy to be interviewed.

The NRL will meet with Hayne and potentially other Gold Coast players and potentially other Titans players, but won't talk to former under-20s player and now accused standover man Chris Bloomfield, according to News Corp Australia.

"At this stage that is the scope of the NRL's inquiries," a spokesman said in a statement on Wednesday night.

The NRL has also moved quickly to defend the Titans club, who were forced to overcome a number of dramas early last year before being taken over by the league.

"The Titans have had a highly successful year and the club's image should not be smeared by an incident where it appears there has been no breach of the law," the spokesman continued.

"The Titans are a proud club with strong governance who are making a real difference within their community.

"An incident of this nature should not overshadow the very positive year the club has had on and off the field."

Bloomfield is believed to have been partying with the Titans at a private function at the Gold Coast Turf Club at their end-of-season drinks on Saturday.

He then posted the infamous video with Jarryd Hayne onto social media, which included his claims Hayne had given him $5,000 worth of cash.

Hayne has since denied those claims, and stated he did not know Bloomfield prior to the day, or his history when he was in the video.

- AAP