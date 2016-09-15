Usain Bolt turns up for 'first day on the job' in dapper suit

The fastest man in the world Usain Bolt has taken up a new job as a 'Chief Speed Officer'.

The Jamaican sprinter, who completed a historic 'triple-triple' of gold medals at Rio 2016, turned up for his first day in the role in a gold Nissan GTR car.

The 30-year-old signed a lifetime partnership with mobile phone network provider Digicel last year and looked to be taking his new CSO role seriously.

Dressed in a black dapper suit, Bolt posted a series of pictures on his social media accounts as he posed next to his customised car parking spot.

Digicel, who provide communication services across 33 markets in the Caribbean, Central America and Asia Pacific, have sponsored the Jamaican athletics icon since 2004 when he was fresh out of high school.

In the pictures Bolt is pleased with his "good look" and tells his legions of fans, "be extraordinary.

I have never let my schooling interfere with my education."

Throwback to my first day on the job #CSO pic.twitter.com/vawgau9zFW — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) September 14, 2016

Although the job is an advertising campaign for Digicel, Bolt may soon be on the search for fresh employment.

Having stormed to 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay gold in Rio, he revealed that he will not compete at Tokyo 2020 at 33 years old.

How we looking? pic.twitter.com/25sPK9HFFw — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) September 13, 2016

The sprinter has been coy on revealing a date for his retirement but Bolt did confirm earlier this summer that he plans to compete in the IAAF World Championships in London next August.

Racing back at the Olympic Stadium in east London will bring back fond memories for Bolt having clinched three of his gold medals during his exemplary 2012 games.

