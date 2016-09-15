Paralympics: Why athletes listen to their medals on the podium

The Paralympic medals sound like solid gold hits for the visually impaired athletes.

Those watching the Games from Rio will notice that athletes such as Kiwi swimmer Mary Fisher smile as they shake the medals next to their ears.

The medals have small steel balls inside them, and make different sounds for the gold silver and bronze.

Gold makes the the loudest sound because they have 28 balls inside them. Silver has 20 and bronze 16.

Paralympics have traditionally had braille on them but this is the first time the medals can be heard.

All of the medals also have the words 'Rio 2016 Paralympic Games' written on them in Braille.

- NZ Herald