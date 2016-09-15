Paralympics: While You Were Sleeping

Paralympic debutant Scott Martlew made history today as he competed in a Para-Canoe, a sport that has also made a Paralympic debut in Rio.

Martlew advanced to the final of the Men's KL3, after being called up to the New Zealand Paralympic team only two weeks ago.

A strong head wind did not seem to faze Martlew as he crossed the finish line in fourth place in his semifnal. His time of 44:28.4 was only 1.4 seconds behind the winner Oliver (GBR).

Today the focus of Para-Cycling moved to the road with Kate Horan first up in the Time Trial C4 (road cycling). Horan finished eighth in a time of 33:32.37. Fraser Sharp followed up with an eighth in the Men's Time Trial C3.

Last night's gold medallist Nikita Howarth was in action in the pool early this morning qualifying seventh fastest in the Women's 100m Breaststroke SB9 in a time of 1:33.70.

The final Kiwi Para-Shooter in action today was Greg Reid at Deodoro Stadium. Following Reid's outstanding performance three days ago he had high hopes today but unfortunately did not qualify for the final shooting a total of 596.1 to place 37th in the R3 Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1.

While at Marina de Gloria the Sonar crew have completed one of their three races today placing fourth behind Norway, USA and the winning crew Great Britain. The Sonar crew now sit in third place overall. The crew will hope the weather conditions remain favourable to contest the final two races scheduled today.

Later today Nikita Howarth features in the Women's 100m Breaststroke SB9 final.

In the track and field Jessica Hamill will take part in the Women's Shot Put F34 while double medallist Liam Malone features in the heats of the Men's 400m T44.

Kiwis in action

8:30 Jessica Hamill Women's Shot Put F34

8:36 Nikita Howarth Women's 100m Breaststroke SB9 final

9:07 Liam Malone Men's 400m T44 heats

- NZ Herald