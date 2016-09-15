Golf: Baby Lydia Ko to feature on 7m bottles of water

A computer generated baby lookalike of Lydia Ko will be seen on seven million bottles of Evian water as part of a sponsorship deal.

Images of Ko's baby lookalike have been featured around the Evian Championship this week where Ko will begin her title defence tonight.

As part of Evian's 'Live Young' campaign, the baby is holding a pink golf driver and wearing a pink top which includes the ANZ logo, one of Ko's sponsors. The baby also had a Callaway cap.

"Have you seen my baby?" Ko said in her pretournament news conference. "I've never met her, but I still claim her."

