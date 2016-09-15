6:40am Thu 15 September
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Golf: Baby Lydia Ko to feature on 7m bottles of water

Baby Lydia Ko in the new Evian ad campaign.
Baby Lydia Ko in the new Evian ad campaign.

A computer generated baby lookalike of Lydia Ko will be seen on seven million bottles of Evian water as part of a sponsorship deal.

Images of Ko's baby lookalike have been featured around the Evian Championship this week where Ko will begin her title defence tonight.

As part of Evian's 'Live Young' campaign, the baby is holding a pink golf driver and wearing a pink top which includes the ANZ logo, one of Ko's sponsors. The baby also had a Callaway cap.

"Have you seen my baby?" Ko said in her pretournament news conference. "I've never met her, but I still claim her."

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2016, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 15 Sep 2016 06:40:46 Processing Time: 7ms