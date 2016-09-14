7:30am Thu 15 September
All Black Sonny Bill Williams shows off on scooter with daughter Imaan

He may be on a break from rugby as he recovers from a ruptured Achilles tendon, but Sonny Bill Williams certainly isn't taking things slowly.

The All Blacks star was seen racing through a supermarket on a scooter, with his daughter - 1-year-old Imaan - giggling as she held onto the handlebars.

Williams, 31, was riding a specially designed scooter, called a knee walker, that is designed to support his injured leg while still allowing him to get around.

But while he and his daughter are having the time of their lives, Williams' wife and mother sound less than impressed by his antics.

The two-time Rugby World Cup winner had to pull out of the Rugby Sevens tournament at the Olympics this summer after injuring his Achilles tendon in their first game.

Sonny Bill, seen here with Liam Messam, injured his leg while playing for the All Blacks Sevens in Rio. Photo / via Twitter
But he did not look to be resting his left leg as he sped past the camera in the supermarket.

It is not clear who was filming Williams and his adorable daughter, but the clip was posted on Twitter by the rugby star himself.

Williams, who will play for the Blues when he returns to the field next year, wrote: "Do you think I can keep using the scooter once my legs fine?? Lol [sic]"

He posted another video online today showing him speeding down a hill with Imaan clutching onto the handlebars.

"We taking that scooter life to another level, let us know if u want a race. Anytime we ready haha," he tweeted.


Williams' wife, Alana, and mother, Lee Williams, are heard yelling at him to slow down as they hurtle down a road.

As they race around a sloping bend, Alana shouts: 'Baby, go slow. Be careful, be careful! Baby it's too fast!'


Williams does not slow down to begin with - until his mother gets involved too.

"Sonny Bill - don't go down there either! My gosh," she shouts, bringing her son and granddaughter to a halt.

"Sorry mum, I never chose the thug life, the thug life chose me!!' the Kiwi back later tweeted.

- Daily Mail

