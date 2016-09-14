Eddie Jones: All Blacks have 'significant weaknesses'

England coach Eddie Jones says the All Blacks have 'significant weaknesses' but he's not saying what they are.

In an interview with the Guardian newspaper, the Australian said England are aiming the knock the All Blacks off the number one spot in the world.

Jones admitted the defending World Cup champions are a good team but can be beaten.

"We want to be the No1 team in the world. New Zealand are head of the pack but they have flaws in their game. They're a bloody good side but they're beatable," Jones told the Guardian.

"You've got to take on their weaknesses ... and they've got significant weaknesses. I'm not going to share them with you now; in 2018 I will."

The All Blacks have won 14 test matches on the trot going back to last year's defeat to the Wallabies in Sydney. They don't play England this season however with end of year tests against Ireland, Italy and France lined up.

Jones' comments echo that of Wallabies winger Dane Haylett-Petty who earlier in the week said the All Blacks aren't invincible.

"I don't think they're unbeatable," he said. "They're definitely playing some great football at the moment.

"Even the Argies are playing well and they got comprehensively beaten at the weekend.

"But there's so many areas that when we look back at those two games (we lost to them), we could have improved."

- NZ Herald