Watch: Video of young league player wreaking havoc goes viral

Footage of a young league player destroying anything in his wake has gone viral around the world.

The video on the young playing wreaking havoc at a arecent Under 9s rugby league tournament in Canberra, was first posted on the Veitchy on Sport Facebook page after being sent in my a parent.

It has had a staggering 3.5 million views since being posted yesterday morning. It was then published on the USA Sevens Rugby Facebook page and has had more than 22 million views.

In the video credited to Moroni Martin, the boy effortlessly throws his opponents to the ground and proves to be impossible to bring down.

Information surrounding the boy is scarce, but if this video is anything to go by we could be looking at a future star.

