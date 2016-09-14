9:11am Wed 14 September
Gold medal stolen from Fijian player's home

The Fijian rugby sevens team celebrate after winning gold at the Rio Olympics. Photo /Getty
The Fijian rugby sevens team celebrate after winning gold at the Rio Olympics. Photo /Getty

Fiji police are investigating the theft of an Olympic gold medal belonging to Fiji rugby sevens player Masivesi Dakuwaqa.

Dakuwaqa was a member of the team which won Fiji's first-ever Olympic medal at the Rio de Janeiro Games.

He told Fiji media the medal went missing last week from his home at Waqadra, near Nadi.

Namaka Police confirmed an official complaint of theft has been filed and said investigations are continuing.

Dukuwaqa began the Olympic sevens tournament as Fiji's traveling reserve before replacing the injured Savenaca Rawaca.

