Paralympics: Nikita Howarth wins gold, Pascoe gets 15th medal

The gold medals keep coming for the New Zealand Paralympics team.

Nikita Howarth has claimed gold in the Women's 200m IM SM7 final this morning, her second medal of the Rio Games. Backing up from a bronze yesterday, Howarth smashed the field to win by almost five seconds in a time of 2:57.29.

Minutes later fellow swimmer Sophie Pascoe claimed the 15th medal of her Paralympics career with a silver in the 100m Freestyle S10 final. Pascoe finished behind Canadian rival Aurelie Rivard as the Christchurch swimmer claimed her fifth medal of the Rio Games.

It also takes Pascoe past New Zealand Paralympian great Eve Rimmer who won 14 medals during her career.

It is New Zealand's second silver of the day after flag bearer Holly Robinson finished second in the Women's Javelin F46.

The three medals today take New Zealand's tally to 16 for the Rio Games and move the team ahead of transtasman rivals Australia on the medal table.

Robinson threw a massive personal best of 41.22m on her fifth attempt to secure second place. She proudly took the New Zealand flag once again from her supporters, and held it high as she celebrated her success. The gold was won by Holly Arnold (GBR) with a world record throw of 43.01m

Robinson's silver medal victory follows on from yesterday's 'gold rush' for the New Zealand Paralympic Team in Rio where they had what must be the most successful single day in its 48-year history.

Swimmer Hamish McLean finished seventh in the Men's 200m Freestyle S6 final while Tupou Neiufi finished fifth in her heat in the Women's 50m Freestyle S9 in a time of 31.37, not qualifying for her final.

Four-time Paralympian, Para-Shooter Michael Johnson, was back in action today at the Olympic Shooting Range in Deodoro, in the qualifying rounds for his second event of the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games, the R5 - Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH2.

Disappointingly, Johnson did not qualify for the Final despite spending the majority of the first part of session in the Top 3. One poor round sent him to the back of the field and he was unable to recover from it. Meanwhile, Paralympic debutant Jason Eales shot in the same event, finishing in 17th of 34.

The Sonar Para-Sailing crew of Rick Dodson, Chris Sharp and Andrew May had two races scheduled today, however they are currently postponed until tomorrow due to lack of wind. They will hope to get on the water tomorrow to continue their success of yesterday placing 8th and 1st in race 1 and 2 respectively.

- NZ Herald