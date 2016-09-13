Jarryd Hayne's manager: 'It didn't happen'

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Jarryd Hayne's manager has denied his star client gave $5000 cash to, or even knew, an accused Hells Angels bikie enforcer he was videoed joy-riding with.

The NRL integrity unit is looking into the social media video, obtained by News Corp Australia, which shows the Gold Coast star riding alongside Chris Bloomfield, an alleged member of the outlawed bikie club and former Titans under-20 player.

"Haynsey just gave me five grand," the alleged bikie standover man says grinning to the camera while holding up a giant wad of cash. Hayne responds by shrugging his shoulders and saying: "Cash money fam, cash money. Give me a f ... ing cigarette."

But Hayne's manager Wayne Beavis has denied the star fullback gave any money to Bloomfield or even knew who he was.

"I've spoken to Jarryd and he said 'it was just beers with the boys'," Beavis told News Corp.

"The money's not his, he would never be walking around with five grand in his pocket.

"He says he doesn't even know the bloke. They aren't even mates. He just happened to be there."

Beavis' comments were backed by Titans ambassador Gorden Tallis, who said he believed Hayne had been put in the situation without realising.

"The bloke had the money in his pocket or something like that ... and then basically he just happened," he told Triple M Brisbane.

"Basically he just rapped a song as every rapper in the world raps around money, women and alcohol."

Titans teammate and former captain Greg Bird also believed the incident would come to nothing despite having not spoken to Hayne.

"I'm sure it's a big misunderstanding and a storm in a teacup as issues like this normally are," he told Sea FM Gold Coast.

The snapchat video was recorded off Bloomfield's account and sent to his close friends. The Titans confirmed on Tuesday morning that they have been in contact with the NRL's integrity unit over the footage, which also includes St George Illawarra- bound winger Nene MacDonald.

"The Gold Coast Titans and the NRL integrity unit have been made aware of a video that is circulating which features Titans player Jarryd Hayne and briefly Nene Macdonald," the club said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We are liaising with the integrity unit and the players over the matter and have no further comment until those discussions are completed."

The NRL confirmed the matter was being looked into.

Bloomfield is facing extortion charges at Southport Magistrate Court and is said to be a Hells Angels bikie according to detectives from Queensland's Taskforce Maxima. The footage come after the NRL has repeatedly warned players this year not to consort with bikies and known and accused criminals.

NSW Police have also issued official warnings to NRL players Corey Norman, Junior Paulo, James Segeyaro and most recently Andrew Fifita for consorting with criminals this year. Hayne has also had his brush with crime, after he was part of a group of players that were shot at in Kings Cross in 2008.

-AP