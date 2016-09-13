Punter pulls off crazy multi-bet to win $200,000

A punter is $203,702 richer after winning with one of the bravest multi-bets you are likely to ever see come off.

The ballsy TAB punter won the small fortune with a 13-leg multi that is made of the stuff most punters can only dream about.

Spread across the English Premier League, The English Championship, League One, League Two and Scottish Premier League matches, the punter's combined wager was paying an astounding $4074.

The punter's wager of $50 that both teams would score in all 13 fixtures was enough to take the total winnings to more than $200,000.

Despite the riskiest leg considered just a $2.25 chance with the TAB, the 13 legs combined to give the punter a potentially life changing collect.

It was so very nearly all over after the first leg.

One lucky punter landed an incredible #Football multi overnight with these 13 matches all having multiple goals! #PL pic.twitter.com/8mKd54N3zO — TAB (@tabcomau) September 11, 2016

Needing Hull City to score in its EPL clash away to Burnley, the Tigers appeared destined to surrender all three points without registering on the scoresheet before midfielder Robert Snodgrass curled in a 95th minute free kick to rescue a point for the away side.

Snodgrass was the knight in shining armour for the punter after teammate Tom Huddlestone was fouled on the edge of the box deep into added time.

In the end it all boiled down to the punter needing both Hearts and Hamilton to score in their Scottish Premiership match.

The punter had a nervous start to the second half of the match and had to wait until the 69th minute before both Hearts and Hamilton were on the scoresheet.

Hearts eventually ran away 3-1 after Jamie Walker levelled the match at 1-1 with a header to the top left corner from the centre of the box.

- news.com.au