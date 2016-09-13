Watch: Eight-year-old wreaks havoc at league tournament

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

At a recent Under 9s rugby league tournament in Canberra, one player stood above the rest.

Footage of a young boy destroying anything in his wake en route to some amazing solo tries has been making the rounds on social media after bring posted on the USA Sevens Rugby Facebook page.

In the video credited to Moroni Martin, the boy effortlessly throws his opponents to the ground and proves to be impossible to bring down.

Information surrounding the boy is scarce, but if this video is anything to go by we could be looking at a future star.