Huh? Four Paralympians beat Olympics time

The 1500m final for visually impaired athletes at the Paralympics was run so fast, the top four runners finishes ahead of the gold medal time at the Rio Olympics.

Algeria's Abdellatif Baka won the final in the T13 class, setting a world record of three minutes and 48.29 seconds to claim gold, ahead of Ethiopia's Tamiru Demisse, who took silver in 3:48.49. Kenyan Henry Kirwa (3:49.59) won bronze ahead of Algeria's Fouad Baka (Abdellatif's brother) who crossed in 3.49.84.

At the Rio Olympics last month American Matthew Centrowitz was the surprise winner in a time of 3.50.00 with Algeria's Taoufik Makhloufi (3:50.11)and New Zealand's Nick Willis (3:50.24) in silver and bronze.

Centrowitz win was the slowest 1500m winning time since 1932.

Incredibly Baka's winning time was only 16 seconds slower than the Olympic record, set by Kenya's Noah Ngeny during the Sydney Games in 2000.

Baka said: "It wasn't easy to get this gold medal. I've been working one or two years non-stop and it's been very, very hard for me."