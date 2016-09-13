Video allegedly shows Jarryd Hayne giving cash to accused Hells Angels bikie

By Ryan Keen, Jack Houghton

Rugby League great Jarryd Hayne has been caught on video appearing to give an accused Hells Angels bikie enforcer a $5000 wad of cash.

The Daily Telegraph has obtained exclusive footage of the Titans star joy-riding around the Gold Coast with bikie and former Titans under-20 player Chris Bloomfield after his side's loss to Brisbane on Friday night.

Hayne is now under investigation by the NRL Integrity Unit which has said it will look into his association with known and accused criminals.

"Haynsey just gave me five grand," the alleged bikie standover man says grinning to the camera while holding up a giant wad of cash.

Hayne responds by shrugging his shoulders and saying: "Cash money fam, cash money. Give me a f ... ing cigarette."

Former Titans player Nene Macdonald is also under investigation after The Daily Telegraph obtained a photo of him with the same alleged bikie enforcer on Instagram.

NRL sources confirmed Hayne has been previously warned by the Integrity Unit about associating with known and accused criminals.

"The Integrity Unit is aware of the video and we will investigate the matter which involves both players," an NRL spokesman said.

Bloomfield is facing extortion charges at Southport Magistrate Court and is said to be a Hells Angels bikie according to detectives from Queensland's Taskforce Maxima.

The footage was sent from Bloomfield's Snapchat account to close friends.

Continued below.

Related Content NRL playoffs: Week one - Who plays who League: Jarryd Hayne's value to the Titans NRL: Jarryd Hayne knocked out in Titans win

The stunning images come after the NRL has repeatedly warned players this year not to consort with bikies and known and accused criminals.

Sharks prop Andrew Fifita caused outrage earlier this month when The Daily Telegraph published a picture of him publicly supporting one-punch killer Kieran Loveridge.

And in May, Corey Norman, Junior Paulo and James Segeyaro were photographed dining with a former Nomad bikie and an accused criminal at The Star casino.

The Hayne video shows the Titans player holding a drink at a house party on the Gold Coast before hopping into a car blasting the hit song Lose Yourself by Eminem.

"Tear this mother f ... ing roof off like two dogs caged," Hayne shouts from the back of the car, which is being driven by Bloomfield.

The clips were filmed and sent to Snapchat between 10.30pm on Friday and 4am the following morning.

Hayne has signed a two-season deal with the Titans worth $1.2 million a year.

Bloomfield, 26, recently posted a photo to his Instagram account wearing a Hells Angels vest with patches denoting Gold Coast "Wrecking Crew", the enforcement arm of the bikie gang.

He has a "one per cent" tattoo on his neck above the acronym HAMC (Hells Angels Motorcycle Club).

The Hells Angels club has been declared a criminal organisation in Queensland.

Macdonald played his last game with the Titans on Friday after signing a three-year deal with St George Dragons.

He was pictured on Bloomfield's Instagram account in a convertible holding a can of Canadian Club a few days ago.

The words "Nothing but good times" were stamped on the image.

JARRYD'S MATE HAS A COURT DATE

Chris Bloomfield is a former Titans under-20s star who was once tipped for big things on the footy field, but wound up consorting with the Hells Angels outlaw motorcycle club.

He is currently on trial in Southport District Court on charges of extortion, assault occasioning bodily harm while armed, and stealing.

He has pleaded not guilty.

During a committal hearing in Southport Magistrates Court in January, the victim of the alleged extortion said a drug debt was passed to him after his friend couldn't pay.

It is alleged Bloomfield and the two other alleged Hells Angels took the man's BMW, assaulted him at his parents' home and threatened to kill his family.

In April last year, police were in the middle of raiding a Hells Angels clubhouse in Burleigh Heads when Bloomfield coincidentally turned up at the clubhouse and interrupted the search.

Police seized ice, ecstasy and cocaine worth $15,000 from the premises. There is no suggestion they were Bloomfield's.

- news.com.au