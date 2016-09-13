While You Were Sleeping: Five Kiwis to race in finals

The New Zealand medal tally could get a big boost at the Paralympics later today with five athletes featuring in finals.

Four will be in the pool with Cameron Leslie, Mary Fisher, Sophie Pascoe and Nikita Howarth will qualifying for finals overnight. Leslie, Pascoe and Howarth all set the fastest times in heats putting the trio as favourites heading into their respective finals later this morning.

Also racing in a final later today is sprinter Liam Malone. The 100m silver medallist will race in the 200m T44 final after setting the fastest time in qualifying.

It was another strong morning for New Zealand in the pool.

Leslie, the current World Record holder took a commanding lead in the men's 150 Individual Medley SM4 heat to qualify fastest in 2:29.36 for this morning's final (NZT).

Fisher followed swiftly after in the Women's 50m Freestyle S11 heat winning in a time of 31.35, qualifying third fastest for the final.

Pascoe then returned to the pool in the Women's 100m Butterfly S10 setting a new Paralympic Record of 1:04.37, going into today's final with a four second lead over Yi Chen (China).

New Zealand's youngest team member Tupou Neiufi, made her Paralympic debut competing in the Women's 100m Freestyle S9 finishing seventh in 1:11.21. While 16-year-old Hamish McLean was in the pool for his second event in Rio, placing fifth in the Men's 200m Individual Medley SM6 in a time of 2:59.81. Both Paralympians did not qualify for their respective finals.

Howarth, currently ranked number 1 in world in the Women's 50m Butterfly S7, will go into tonight's final as the fastest qualifier in a time of 35.40.

While over at the Olympic Stadium debutant Paralympian William Stedman set a Paralympic record of 5.35m on his first attempt in the Men's Long Jump T36, surpassing his personal best by 13cm. Following Stedman's jump, this record was then exceeded by two other Paralympians. Stedman finished in fifth place.

Jacob Phillips ran his second final of the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games finishing eighth in the Men's 200m T35 final in a time of 29.10.

Kiwis in action - Coming up

8.50am - Cameron Leslie - Men's 150m IM SM4 final

9.15am - Mary Fisher - Women's 50m Freestyle S1 final

9.43am - Sophie Pascoe - Women's 100m Butterfly S10 final

10.21am - Liam Malone (Para-Athletics) - Men's 200m T44 final

11.08am - Nikita Howarth - Women's 50m Butterfly S7 final

- NZ Herald