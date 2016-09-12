Stephen Kearney to replace Andrew McFadden as Warriors coach - reports

Kiwis coach Stephen Kearney is reportedly set to replace Andrew McFadden as coach of the Warriors.

Sydney's Daily Telegraph claim McFadden could be sacked as early as tomorrow following the Warriors disastrous season that saw them miss the playoffs for a third-straight year under his direction.

McFadden took over from former coach Matt Elliott after five rounds in the 2014 season but has been unable to break their finals drought which is now into its fifth year.

Kearney's potential appointment would represent a homecoming for the 44-year-old who played 79 first grade games for the Warriors, in between playing stints with both the Western Suburbs Magpies and Melbourne Storm.

The Daily Telegraph says Kearney is expected to resign from his Kiwis coaching position tomorrow.

He was expected to oversee the Kiwis through their end of season transtasman test against Australia in Perth on October 15 and the ir ensuing Four Nations defence in the UK through November.

Since taking on the Kiwis coaching role in 2008, Kearney has enjoyed a successful run that includes the 2008 World Cup triumph, 2010 and 2014 Four Nations wins, and victory over the Kangaroos in the 2015 transtasman test.

