Man dies after critical rugby league injury

A rugby League player has died in hospital overnight after receiving a head injury during a semi final match yesterday.

Father of two Grant Cook, 28, from Coolangatta, went into cardiac arrest during the A grade game against Casino yesterday and died last night surrounded by loved ones.

The Murwillumbah Mustangs player received a head injury before going into cardiac arrest and losing consciousness at 3.30pm.

Emergency services were called to the fields in Murwillumbah where paramedics worked on Mr Cook for about half an hour.

He was then transported to the Gold Coast University Hospital where he sadly lost his life.

His wife Colleen took to facebook in an emotional tribute to her husband.

"My goodness. Where to start? And what's the correct way to announce the passing of a husband, son, father, brother, uncle, cousin, teammate and friend so many of us loved."

"My beautiful husband Grant is now an angel watching over us. Life can be so cruel. He has left a huge hole in my heart and I know all family, especially his parents, are hurting trying to understand this tragedy.

Ms Cook said she quickly knew her husband would not pull through.

"Although I have been in denial for hours at the hospital at what the head doctors, intensive care team and specialists were advising, I knew very early the outcome and am slowly accepting that I could not hold and kiss him forever and I had to at some point walk away from him and come home to look after our children, and be there for them when the questions come.

"And they will. And it already hurts an immense deal. Walking away down that hospital corridor was one of the hardest things I have ever done. And I'm surprised I made it out with how heavy my legs and heart and body felt. We loved him so much, and he loved us. And I guess this part is what hurts me the most. Him not growing old with me and watching our children hit each milestone.

Ms Cook said she was 'immensely proud of her husband.

"He helped so many, he loved unconditionally, he forgave others and taught me to do the same. He actually taught me many things. And held me together in my darkest days. He had the most beautiful blue eyes which both our children were blessed genetically with so that's comforting I will see him in our children daily. My worries would always disappear with his presence, his beautiful smile and his kind words on how it will all be ok.

Rest in peace Grant Geoffrey Cook. You achieved so much at such a tender age of 28. God took another good one away from us."

- Gold Coast Bulletin