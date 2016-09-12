11:34am Mon 12 September
Nick Willis gives life advice to Twitter followers

Rio 2016 bronze medalist Nick Willis has taken to Twitter to share some life lessons with his followers. Photo / Getty
Rio 2016 bronze medalist Nick Willis has taken to Twitter to share some life lessons with his followers. Photo / Getty

Rio 2016 bronze medalist Nick Willis has taken to Twitter to give his 17,000 followers some advice on life.

In a long series of tweets, Willis calls for people to find different ways to socialise, rather than staying up late and going out drinking.

He also offered insight into how he got through his college years in the United States, saying he's been alcohol-free since March, 2004.

He started his frenzy with a tweet that encouraged young teenagers to start pursing a dream of going to the 2024 Olympics.

From there he told them how to do it.






Willis is no stranger to revealing his moral compass, admitting publicly earlier this year that he had battled a porn addiction.

He also said his teenage days were very tough before he became a Christian at the age of 20.

- NZ Herald

