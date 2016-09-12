Nick Willis gives life advice to Twitter followers

Rio 2016 bronze medalist Nick Willis has taken to Twitter to give his 17,000 followers some advice on life.

In a long series of tweets, Willis calls for people to find different ways to socialise, rather than staying up late and going out drinking.

He also offered insight into how he got through his college years in the United States, saying he's been alcohol-free since March, 2004.

He started his frenzy with a tweet that encouraged young teenagers to start pursing a dream of going to the 2024 Olympics.

From there he told them how to do it.

Talented 15,16 & 17 year olds, now is the time to dream and commit to making SACRIFICES. 2024 Olympics are YOUR games! — Nick Willis (@nickwillis) September 11, 2016

The biggest obstacle to my career ever eventuating was the lifestyle of all my teenage peers. I had to re-learn how to socialize — Nick Willis (@nickwillis) September 11, 2016

Very tough for 18-19yos to find a way to socialize without hindering their sporting ambitions. — Nick Willis (@nickwillis) September 11, 2016

In the collage dorms I went to bed by 10pm every night, while most didn't START studying till after then. You've got to plan — Nick Willis (@nickwillis) September 11, 2016

You can still have a great and fulfilling life without staying out super late and getting wasted. I've been totally dry since March 04 — Nick Willis (@nickwillis) September 11, 2016

If you want a fresh start, but all you're mates are into partying, become a leader and organize your own weekend events. — Nick Willis (@nickwillis) September 11, 2016

If you stop drinking, many of your peers will feel like you're judging them, but be firm about your motives and they'll understand — Nick Willis (@nickwillis) September 11, 2016

"Get out hard, pick it up in the middle, and kick home" - Race advice from my coach Ron Warhurst. — Nick Willis (@nickwillis) March 31, 2016

Willis is no stranger to revealing his moral compass, admitting publicly earlier this year that he had battled a porn addiction.

He also said his teenage days were very tough before he became a Christian at the age of 20.

- NZ Herald