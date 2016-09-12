Dan Carter involved in collision with Team New Zealand

It's not often Dan Carter is causing headaches for New Zealand, but the now-European convert was involved in a collision with Team New Zealand in Toulon this morning.

The former All Black was a guest on Britain's Ben Ainslie Racing during the sixth and final race of the world series regatta in France when the Brits' boat crashed into Team New Zealand incurring a penalty.

"Can't believe we hit @EmiratesTeamNZ with @DanCarter on board. I think I saw a small grin," skipper Ainslie tweeted, labelling Carter the "foiling flyhalf".

Carter's curse came just days after Ma'a Nonu was involved in a high speed crash while a gust on Team New Zealand's foiling catamaran.

The foiling flyhalf! Great to have rugby legend & @LandRover ambassador @dancarter guest sail with the team today. pic.twitter.com/o8uGIdfGGg — Land Rover BAR (@LandRoverBAR) September 11, 2016

I was already getting evils from their crew before that happened. Thanks for the invite I absolutely loved it https://t.co/tK1Z20XFLi — Dan Carter (@DanCarter) September 11, 2016

Today's crash made things worse for Team New Zealand, who struggled to a fifth, sixth and second place finish in the final three races.

That placed them fifth in the Toulon event, however they have retained their third placing overall as the series heads to Japan.

Small mistakes, so often absent from the team, and too many manoeuvres on a day of light air where every manoeuvre cost so much essentially came at the expense of a good result.

"The same conditions as yesterday, bottom end of what these boats can sail in." explained helmsman Peter Burling.

"To be honest in the first two races, we didn't sail all that well and got a little unlucky at times but bounced back in the last race to get a second which went a small way to salvaging an otherwise pretty tough day for us."

There was certainly no lack of trying all day by the kiwi crew, which had to deal with ongoing challenges attempting to make gains through the fleet, after getting caught back in the pack.

"In the light air it is really hard to fight back places once you are back a bit," said tactician Ray Davies.

"We tried, but that was probably one of the problems, we were trying to hard, too many things and it didn't quite work out.

"In saying that, in the last race, we did a really nice job of doing just that, finding our way back through the fleet just by keeping things simple."

