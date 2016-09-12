While You Were Sleeping: Silver medal for Kiwi cyclists

Paralympics Emma Foy and Laura Thompson (sighted pilot) today showed true guts and determination to win silver on the final day of racing at the Rio Velodrome at the Paralympics.

The duo qualified for the gold medal ride in the women's B 3000m Individual Pursuit, finishing second behind the British tandem in a time of 3:31.569.

New Zealand's newest tandem pairing of Amanda Cameron and Hannah van Kampen rode off for bronze, but missed out on a medal. Cameron and van Kampen rode an outstanding qualification heat in 3:33.298, obliterating their personal best time by seven seconds.

Elsewhere Sophie Pascoe looks odds on to add another gold medal to her impressive Paralympics record.

She will go into today's 200m IM SM10 heat as a heavy favourite after recording a time in the heats over five seconds fastest than her nearest competitor Aurelie Rivard (Canada).

Paralympic debutant Jacob Phillips has qualified for tomorrow's Men's 200m T35 final with a personal best time of 28.78.

Kiwis in action later today include:

9.56am - Anna Grimaldi - Para-Athletics Final - Women's 100m T47

10.07am - Sophie Pascoe - Para-Swimming - Final - Women's 200m IM SM10

11.03am - Liam Malone -Para-Athletics - Heat - Men's 200m T44

