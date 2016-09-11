Rugby: All Black Joe Moody warned for dangerous tackle

All Blacks prop Joe Moody has been warned for a dangerous tackle.

Moody was warned after his tackle on Argentine lock Guido Petti just before halftime in the All Blacks' comprehensive 57-22 win over the Pumas in Hamilton on Saturday night in the Rugby Championship.

The offence was dangerous tackling, including a tackle or attempted tackle above the line of the shoulders even if it starts below the line of the shoulders.

Petti was tackled low by Brodie Retallick and high by Moody, with the latter tackle appearing to hit him around the throat.

A citing commissioner warning can be issued for foul play incidents that are very close to, but in his opinion do not meet, the red card threshold for citings.

