The Silver Ferns start their much-anticipated series against Jamaica from 7.45pm in Nelson tonight.

Coming off a close loss against Australia, the somewhat inexperienced Silver Ferns should have an easier time of it against the Sunshine Girls, who have named a purposefully young side missing shooters Romelda Aiken and Jhaniele Fowler-Reid.

Tonight is the first of three matches in the series, and expect Silver Ferns coach Janine Southby to use the majority of her squad throughout the clashes.

