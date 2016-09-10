Paralympics: Sophie Pascoe strikes gold for second medal

Sophie Pascoe has won her second medal in her second outing in very dominant style at the Paralympics in Rio.

Pascoe won gold in the women's 100m Backstroke S10 in a time of 1:07.04, nearly a full second ahead of Bianka Pap (Hungary) and Alice Tai (Great Britain).

Pascoe came into today's final having qualified fastest in the heats, easily making it through to the finals in a time of 1:07.23, nearly 2sec ahead of her next rival. Pascoe's personal best in this event is 1:05.95.

This latest win follows hard on the heels of her silver yesterday in the Women's 50m Freestyle S10, a race in which she was narrowly beaten by a world record breaking swim by her Canadian rival, Aurelie Rivard.

Pascoe made history in this swim, winning New Zealand's 200th Paralympic medal.

Paralympian Mary Fisher could not replicate her stunning form of yesterday during her second outing at the Rio Games.

Pascoe finished just outside the medals in 4th place in the Women's 400m Freestyle S11.

The event was won by Liesette Bruinsma (Netherlands) in a time of 5:15.08, followed by Cecelia Camellini (Italy) and Qing Xie (China). Fisher finished in a time of 5:28.28, bettering her time from heats by over 5 seconds. Fisher's personal best is 5:18.12.

The 4th placing follows a dominant display yesterday, with Fisher smashing her competitors in the Women's 100m Backstroke S11 in a World Record time of 1:17.96 and taking home a gold medal.