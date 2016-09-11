Paralympics: While you were sleeping

The New Zealand Paralympic team have started day three of the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games with completion of two finals and qualification for more this evening BRT.

Para-Swimmer Sophie Pascoe took no prisoners in the Aquatic Centre today following her silver medal in personal best time yesterday, finishing first in the heats for the Women's 100m Backstroke S10 and easily gliding through to the Finals in a time of 1:07.23, nearly 2sec ahead of the next qualifier.

Yesterday's golden girl Mary Fisher continued her campaign by setting the fourth fastest time in the heats for the Women's 400m Freestyle S11.

Earlier on, 16-year-old Paralympic debutant Hamish McLean made his first foray into the big leagues, setting a personal best time of 34.81 in the Men's 50m Freestyle S6. McLean finished 19th overall in a time of 34.81 and will not contest the Finals.

Across at the Velodrome, Para-Cyclist Byron Raubenheimer was on track, setting a time of 5:08.570 in the Men's 4km Pursuit C4.

Raubenheimer finished 10th overall and will not contest the Finals.

While at the Deodoro Stadium Para-Shooter and Paralympic debutant Greg Reid has shot to 7th place in the R3 - Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 after coming into the event ranked number 11 in the world. Reid, a 54-year-old mass meteorologist originally from Christchurch, now living in the Wairarapa, shot a 103.7. During the qualification rounds earlier today, Reid shot a total of 632.5, that took him from 30th in the field to 7th overall, earning him a slot in his first ever Paralympic final.

Four-time Paralympian Michael Johnson finished 5th in the R4 Mixed 10m Air Rifle Standing SH2 event after shooting a 5.8 on his 9th shot. Prior to this Johnson he was in bronze medal contention. He will go back to review his rifle and ammunition prior to his next event in three days' time. Prior to this Para-Shooter Johnson shot a solid qualification round at Deodoro Stadium qualifying 4th for the R4 Mixed 10m Air Rifle Standing SH2 with a total score of 633.4.

Kiwis in action later today include:

Continued below.

Related Content Paralympics: Mary Fisher wins gold - 'it's all for them' Sophie Pascoe dedicates NZ's 200th Paralympic medal to late friend, training partner Tony Veitch: Wallabies told to put up or shut up

Sophie Pascoe, Para-Swimming Final - 10.31am Women's 100m Backstroke S10

Mary Fisher Para-Swimming Final - 11.13am Women's 400m Freestyle S11

Kate Horan Para-Cycling Final - 08.51am - 09.36am Women's 500m C4-5

Caitlin Dore Para-Athletics Final - 10.22am - 11.20am Women's Javelin F37

Anna Grimaldi Para-Athletics Heat - 10.36am (TBC- Final next day) Women's 100m T47