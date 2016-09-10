Player Ratings: All Blacks v Argentina

Kris Shannon's player ratings from the All Blacks' 57-22 victory over Argentina in Hamilton.
All Blacks
Ben Smith 9
The all-round brilliance we've all come to expect. Scored two tries and set up another with a canny left-footed kick.
Israel Dagg 6
Made little impact but did little wrong. Knew even less about his late try 'assist'. Long-range penalty a bonus.
Malakai Fekitoa 7
Had the All Blacks on the front foot throughout, his combination of size and speed proving too tough to counter.
Ryan Crotty 7
Quiet but steady for an hour before bursting into the headlines with a quickfire brace of tries.
Julian Savea 9
Excelled while finding holes in the Argentine defence, especially in the opening half. Looked back to his dynamic best.
Beauden Barrett 8
Two outstanding runs in one move to set up Ryan Crotty's try. The only negative was a couple of missed penalties.
Aaron Smith 6
Solid without being spectacular. A little more subdued than usual before being replaced with 30 minutes to play.
Kieran Read 7
A defensive wall the Pumas couldn't break down. Showed awareness with a try-saving intercept shortly after halftime.
Sam Cane 7
Flawless in the tackle and, facing a real battle at the breakdown, was absolutely up to the task before limping off.
Jerome Kaino 8
A typical menace on defence, with one huge first-half hit the highlight. Was equally fearsome with ball in hand.
Sam Whitelock 7
Rarely used as a ball carrier but made his presence known without possession, leading both teams with 13 tackles.
Brodie Retallick 7
At his bruising best when in possession. May not have made many metres but certainly left his mark.
Owen Franks 7
Completed double-digit tackles in 48 minutes on the pitch. Passed the test at scrum-time with aplomb.
Dane Coles 5
Dragged shortly after losing a couple of lineouts with errant throws, having been perfect at the set piece for the last month.
Joe Moody 5
Rarely seen on either side of the ball and replaced midway through the second spell.
Reserves
16 Codie Taylor 7/10
17 Wyatt Crockett 6/10
18 Charlie Faumuina 7/10
19 Luke Romano 6/10
20 Ardie Savea 7/10
21 TJ Perenara 8/10
22 Aaron Cruden 7/10
23 Anton Lienert-Brown N/A
Argentina
Joaquin Tuculet 6
Made the initial bust that led to the opening try. Made to look silly by his opposite as the All Blacks ran up the score.
Matias Moroni 7
One breathtaking bust that featured a flying forward roll. Also got his hands dirty while winning three turnovers.
Matias Orlando 5
Set up the try that gave Argentina such a perfect start. But missed four tackles as he struggled to contain Fekitoa.
Juan Martin Hernandez 5
Seldomly featured before being substituted five minutes before the break.
Santiago Cordero 6
Crossed for Argentina's encouraging try and offloaded well in the tackle.
Nicolas Sanchez 7
Made plays with his hands and kept the Pumas in touch with his boot. An assured display while accruing 17 points.
Martin Landajo 8
Elusive running around the edges to spark his side's attack. Arguably outplayed his world-class opposite number.
Facundo Isa 8
Won turnovers, carried powerfully and caused the All Blacks real pain. Showed character with late conversion charge.
Javier Ortega Desio 6
Competed ably enough at the breakdown without causing the All Blacks too many problems.
Pablo Matera 5
Looked promising on attack but made little impact in his core roles.
Matias Alemanno 7
The best of the visitors on defence, completing a perfect night with 11 tackles and no misses.
Guido Petti 6
Subbed at halftime but spent the first 40 minutes winning turnovers, claiming lineouts and tossing offloads.
Ramiro Herrera 4
Missed four tackles before being withdrawn after an hour. Probably fortunate to play as long as he did.
Agustin Creevy 7
Made good ground whenever he found the ball in his hands and led a strong lineout.
Nahuel Tetaz 5
A rough opening. Caught short in the scrum before Julian Savea's try, then dropped the ball stone cold with the line in sight.
Reserves
16 Julian Montoya 6/10
17 Lucas Noguera 5/10
18 Enrique Pieretto 5/10
19 Marcos Kremer 5/10
20 Leonardo Senatore 7/10
21 Tomas Cubelli 6/10
22 SG Iglesias 7/10
23 Ramiro Moyano 7/10