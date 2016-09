By Niall Anderson

Follow our live blog as Argentina look to provide the All Blacks with a Rugby Championship challenge.

The All Blacks are unbeaten in their 22 encounters with Argentina, winning 21 and drawing just once.

However, the Pumas are coming off an impressive win over the Springboks, and could be a tougher test than the Wallabies.



They will require something special though, with the All Blacks currently on a 42 game winning streak at home.

The game kicks off in Hamilton at 7.35pm.

