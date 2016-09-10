Live updates: Wallabies v Springboks

Can the Wallabies snap their losing streak or will the Springboks extend their miserable run?

While Australia are on a horror run of late, they have won six of their last seven games against South Africa when playing on home soil, and can make it back-to-back wins against the Springboks for the first time since 2012.

The Springboks have won just three times away to Australia since the turn of the century, those victories coming four years apart in August 2005, August 2009 and September 2013. After losing to Argentina in their last encounter, South Africa will be looking to avoid back-to-back losses for the first time since losing four on the bounce between November 2014 to August 2015.

- NZ Herald