Paralympics: Gold for Mary Fisher, silver for Sophie Pascoe

Kiwi Paralympian swimmers Mary Fisher and Sophie Pascoe both won medals in the pool this morning at Rio, while Rory McSweeney claimed bronze in the men's Javelin.

Fisher smashed her competitors in the Women's 100m Backstroke S11, winning New Zealand's second gold medal of the Rio Games. Fisher took out the win in a world record time of 1:17.96 ahead of Liwen Cai (China) and Maja Reichard (Sweden).

Earlier, Pascoe made history taking New Zealand's 200th Paralympic medal in style, when she won silver in the Women's 50m Freestyle S10.

Pascoe was narrowly beaten by Aurelie Rivard (Canada), who broke the World Record to beat Pascoe by 0.75 when she finished in a time of 27.27sec, compared to Pascoe's 27.72sec.

This was a personal best time for Pascoe.

Yi Chen (China) finished in bronze, at 28.21sec. Pascoe came into the final having qualified second fastest behind Rivard in this morning's heat.

Meanwhile, Kiwi Rory McSweeney won a bronze medal in the Men's Javelin F44m.

McSweeney held this position throughout the competition but confirmed his bronze medal with his 4th attempt of 54.99m.

The gold medal was won by Akeem Stewart (Trinidad and Tobago) with a new world record throw of 57.32m. Silver went to Alister McQueen (Canada) throwing 55.56m.