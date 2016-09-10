Paralympics: While you were sleeping

The New Zealand Paralympic Team have continued day 2 of the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games as they started with an outstanding morning in Rio. Two Paralympic records and two personal best times were set across the eight competing Para-Athletes.

Amanda Cameron and Hannah van Kampen (sighted pilot) were the first New Zealand Paralympians to compete today in the Women's B 1000m Time Trial.

As the 7th tandem pairing out to ride they produced a personal best time of 1:11.737, taking nearly one second off their previous personal.

Cameron and Van Kampen finished in 6th place. They were followed by fellow Kiwi tandem pairing of Emma Foy and Laura Thompson (sighted pilot) who flew around the track in a time of 1:10.187, finishing 4th.

The action then moved to the Aquatic Centre where Sophie Pascoe was the first New Zealander in the pool, setting a Paralympic record in a time of 27.95 in the Women's 50m Freestyle S10.

Pascoe will go into the final second fastest qualifier behind Aurelie Rivard (Canada).

Mary Fisher followed in quick succession also breaking Paralympic record in a time of 1:18.68 in the Women's 100m Backstroke S11.

Fisher will head in tonight's final over one second faster than her nearest competitor Liwen Cai (China). The final New Zealand swimmer in action this morning was Jesse Reynolds who finished 5th in a time of 4:35.04 in the Men's 400m Freestyle S9 and did not qualify for tonight's final.

New Zealand's final Paralympian in action was 19 year old Jacob Phillips who finished 4th in his heat of the Men's 100m T35 in a time of 14.27, qualifying 8th fastest for tonight's final.

Kiwis in action later today include:

1. Byron Raubenheimer in the Men's Kilo C4-5 final between 07.30am - 08.55am NZT

2. Jacob Phillips in the final of the Men's 100m T35 between 8.30am -8.36am NZT

3. Rory McSweeney in the final of the Men's 100m Javelin F44 between 8.45am - 10.45am NZT

4. Sophie Pascoe in the final of the Women's 50m Freestyle S10 between 9.51am - 9.57am NZT

5. Mary Fisher in the final of the Women's 100m Backstroke S11 between 10.19am - 10.32am NZT

6. Liam Malone in the final of the Men's 100m T43/44 between 10.58am - 11.04am NZT