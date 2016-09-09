Chiefs stripper Scarlette rejects reopening a police inquiry

The stripper at the centre of the Chiefs scandal has said she doesn't want a police inquiry to be reopened.

The stripper, known as Scarlette, sent a statement through her lawyer that said she did not want the matters re-investigated and she didn't want to lay a complaint with police.

Scarlette said she wanted to be left alone and have her privacy respected.

"Scarlette has no wish to see the events surrounding the Chiefs' end-of-season celebration re-investigated, either by New Zealand Rugby or any other agency.

"She did not make a complaint to the police at the time and she does not intend to make a complaint to the police now.

"She wants to be left alone and, once again, she asks media to respect her privacy."

This comes after fresh allegations from a Radio NZ interview with Scarlette last month.

At the time Radio NZ did not release the full interview. Today they published more of it in which she made further allegations.

Scarlette alleged one player touched her vagina "multiple times with me telling him not to and eventually having to fight him off". She continued, "that didn't deter him though - he kept going".

"Then during all of that they just crowded in on me, real pack mentality kind of a thing."

She alleged the players tried to pull their penises out, "which I don't do".

"They were throwing gravel at me during the time as well. I'd normally stop just from that but I felt that I couldn't stop because I've been in situations before where I've been held in rooms and a knife held to me and I just didn't want this one to go that way.

"If you show your vulnerability they do attack it."

Police responded that they wanted to interview Scarlette given what had been reported to see if there was any information she wished to give police.

Police today said they had twice approached the woman after she raised concerns about the behaviour of players at the end-of-year rugby function.

New Zealand Rugby boss Steve Tew said allegations by the stripper Scarlette against the Chiefs cannot be substantiated.



Tew fronted media at FMG Waikato Stadium ahead of tomorrow night's All Blacks game there, saying he stood by the investigation by employment lawyer Keith Binnie into the scandal.

Tew said Binnie trawled through more than three hours of video footage from the function last month and interviewed everybody there and he could not reconcile the two differing accounts of the event.

"We tried very hard to talk to Scarlette at the beginning of this inquiry.



"We talked to police, Victim Support, and a range of other people and it wasn't until the very end that she was prepared to speak.



"But actually she couldn't tell us anything that she hadn't already said on television."



Tew was adamant the report by Binnie was the "truth of the situation".



"We got to the truth of why happened around the Chiefs 2016 event."

Today, the NZR announced it would work with anti-sexual violence advocate Louise Nicholas.



Tew said he had been talking to Nicholas and Equal Employment Opportunities Commissioner Dr Jackie Blue over the past 24 hours and had arranged to "get them in to give us some assistance".



He said it was too early to say what kind of advice or training the women would give NZR.

"This is not something we can fix overnight.



"We are going to have to do some serious work but we are just welcoming her and will probably talk to some other people to see what advice we can get."

