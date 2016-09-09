1:18pm Fri 9 September
Tennis: Serena Williams stunned in US Open semifinal

Serena Williams was defeated in the semifinals for the second straight year at the US Open. Photo / AP
Serena Williams was upset in the U.S. Open semifinals for the second year in a row, beaten 6-2, 7-6 (5) by 10th-seeded Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic.

Williams, who clutched at her left hamstring occasionally in the second set, double-faulted to end it.

The loss prevents Williams from earning her seventh championship at Flushing Meadows and 23rd major title overall, which would both have been Open-era records.

It also means Williams' 3½-year reign at No. 1 in the WTA rankings will end.

She will be overtaken on Monday by current No. 2 Angelique Kerber, who plays Caroline Wozniacki in Thursday's second semifinal.

A year ago, Williams' bid for a calendar-year Grand Slam ended when she lost in the U.S. Open semifinals to unseeded Roberta Vinci of Italy in the semifinals.

Pliskova advances to her first major final. She is the first Czech player to reach the US Open final since 1993.

