NRL: Steve Matai's phone seized in match-fixing probe - reports

Former Kiwis enforcer Steve Matai is alleged to have had his phone seized by police as part of the probe into the NRL match fixing scandal.

Australian media are reporting that investigators are looking at three games which all involve Manly, Matai's club.

Every bet placed on every Manly NRL game since the start of 2015 will be scrutinised by the New South Wales' strike force as part of its investigations.

Strike Force Nuralda has asked betting agencies to reveal every gambling transaction on every market for Sea Eagles games in 2015 and 2016, according to News Corp Australia.

The news comes as Sea Eagles chairman Scott Penn claimed Manly was a victim of "guilt by innuendo", revealing the club had yet to be contacted by police.

"We are concerned about the way in which the club brand has been tarnished by speculation," Penn said.

"It is guilt by innuendo.

"We have reached out to (the police) and literally had one conversation and they said we will get back to you when we are ready."

It's believed police had only previously requested betting information for two matches last year, before the strike force was launched on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Fairfax Media reports that corporate bookmaker Ladbrokes rejected a $30,000 deposit into former Manly and Parramatta playmaker Kieran Foran's betting account this year.

It's reported that the organisation had grown concerned about the negative publicity regarding Foran's gambling habits, and believed the deposit was out of character for the Eels' captain's account.