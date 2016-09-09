WHAM! Watch Ma'a Nonu's 70km/h dunking on Team NZ

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

In the incredibly unlikely circumstance where All Black legend Ma'a Nonu's rugby career takes a turn for the worst, the possibility of sailing with Emirates Team New Zealand seems like a career path Nonu could endeavour.

The 34-year-old Toulon midfielder, who played in 103 test matches for the All Blacks between 2003 and 2015, took time out of his rugby schedule to hop on board Team New Zealand's AC45 boat today, going on a ride in Toulon, France yesterday.

"I was really excited to get on the boat, when it started to take off up on its foils I was like a kid in a candy store trying to hide my smile" said Nonu.

"It was going really fast, but it came to a halt and it crashed to the water, but the boys were pretty calm and came over to see if I was OK.

"It was just a special moment. First time I've been on a boat like that, so [it is] something that I'll remember."

- NZ Herald