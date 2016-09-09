While You Were Sleeping: Paralympics Day 1

All you need to know about the New Zealand athletes competing at the Rio Paralympics.

Kate Horan was the first New Zealand Paralympian to compete today in the Women's 3km Pursuit C4 and did it in style, setting a Paralympic record and personal best time of 4:02.608.

Horan will ride off for the bronze medal later today against Megan Fisher (USA).

The action then moved to the Aquatic Centre where Cameron Leslie was the first New Zealander in the pool and setting a new personal best time of 2:52.21 in the Men's 200m Freestyle S5.

Leslie qualified fifth fastest for today's final and will race against Brazil's darling Daniel Dias who has won a total of nine Paralympic medals.

Rebecca Dubber and Nikita Howarth followed swiftly in the first heat of the Women's 100m Backstroke S7. They both swam strong heats finishing first and second with personal best times of 1:23.62 and 1:24.69 respectively. Dubber qualified second and Howarth third fastest for the final, with Liting Ke (China) qualifying fastest from heat two.

Coming up:

Medal chances

- Kate Horan ride-off for the Bronze medal between 07.46am - 08.01am NZT

- Cameron Leslie will compete in the final of the Men's 200m Freestyle S5 between 10.59am -11.08am NZT

- Rebecca Dubber and Nikita Howarth will compete in the final for the Women's 100m Backstroke S7 between 11.39am - 11.46am NZT

Also in action

- Liam Malone competing in the heat of the Men's 100m T44 between 08.45am - 08.59am NZT

- Anna Grimaldi competing in the heat/final of the Women's Long Jump T47 between 09.11am - 10.31am NZT

