Human Rights Commission pens open letter to NZ Rugby after Chiefs scandal

The Human Rights Commission has penned an open letter to New Zealand Rugby in the aftermath of the Chiefs stripper scandal, calling for the organisation to do better.

Last month, allegations were made that members of the Chiefs rugby team inappropriately touched, licked and threw alcohol and gravel at a stripper during 'Mad Monday' celebrations.

New Zealand Rugby issued them a formal warning which will sit as a "black mark" on their record.

The letter, which has been signed by many high-profile New Zealand women, said the investigation "has highlighted to all New Zealanders that NZ Rugby's judiciary process is not appropriate for dealing with issues of integrity, mana, respect and basic personal rights".

The letter reads:

Right now, thousands of New Zealanders are questioning the culture of our country's favourite sport and those in charge to do better.



We are writing to you publicly in the hope that you will listen to our calls for you to act with courage.



The internal investigation into an incident involving a woman called Scarlette and members of the Chiefs rugby team has highlighted to all New Zealanders that NZ Rugby's judiciary process is not appropriate for dealing with issues of integrity, mana, respect and basic personal rights.



We are offering our expertise, experience and support. Louise Nicholas has been working alongside NZ Police to successfully enhance their internal culture for some time now. We encourage you to do the same. Dr Jackie Blue offered to assist a month ago and this offer still stands.



Rugby is like a religion in New Zealand, with players worshipped by young kiwis throughout the country. NZ Rugby could not operate without thousands of women volunteers and players in clubs and towns across the country: we must address the culture that exists from the top down and set the right example, particularly for our young New Zealanders.



Now is the time for you and those involved in the incident with Scarlette to be courageous and to take personal leadership on an issue that we can all work on addressing together.



As much as New Zealanders love rugby - we need New Zealanders to respect women.



We look forward to hearing from you.



#LoveRugbyRespectWomen

Signed,

• Dr Jackie Blue, EEO Commissioner

• Louise Nicholas, Sexual Violence Survivors Advocate

• Prue Kapua, National President, Maori Women's Welfare League

• Barbara Williams, National Council of Women

• Caren Rangi, National President, P.A.C.I.F.I.C.A (Pacifica Allied (Women's) Council Inspires Faith in Ideals Concerning All) Inc

• Dame Susan Devoy, Race Relations Commissioner

• Nive Sharat Chandran, Co President YWCA of Aotearoa New Zealand

• Sina Wendt-Moore, Co President, YWCA of Aotearoa New Zealand

• Monica Briggs, CEO, YWCA

• Karen Johansen, Indigenous Rights Commissioner

• Jan Logie, Member of Parliament

• Ruth Dyson, Member of Parliament

• Tracey Martin, Member of Parliament

• Catriona McClennan, Barrister and Social Justice Advocate

• Leonie Morris, Auckland Women's Centre

• Eileen Brown, Council of Trade Unions

• Sue Kedgley, UN Women

• Dr Kim McGregor QSO , Director of Tiaki Consultants.

• Vicky Mee, Business and Professional Women

• Jane Drumm, Shine

• Erin Polaczuk, PSA

• Deborah McKenzie, Inner City Women

• Christine King, President, Pacific Women

• Denise Ritchie, Stop Demand

• Dr Janette Irvine

- NZ Herald