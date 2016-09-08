Tyson annoints new 'baddest man on the planet'

Mike Tyson has, long overdue, conceded he is no longer the baddest man on the planet.

Iron Mike hasn't really been the baddest human on god's green Earth for years, but it's only now that he's admitted there is a being even more depraved and dangerous than he.

The 50-year-old former boxing heavyweight champion of the world has bizarrely anointed UFC fighter Nate Diaz as his successor just a few weeks after the mixed martial artist was beaten by rival Conor McGregor at UFC 202 in Las Vegas.

Tyson posted a photo on his Instagram account of Diaz sporting some of Tyson's official Mike Tyson, Roots of Fight, apparel, bestowing his former title to the UFC lightweight.

We see you @natediaz209 #BaddestManOnThePlanet to #AmerikazMostWanted #BrooklynToStockton running the game A photo posted by Mike Tyson (@miketyson) on Sep 7, 2016 at 10:02am PDT

Diaz appears a like-for-like switch for Tyson and his famous mischievous behaviour in and outside the boxing ring.

Diaz is similarly the black sheep of the UFC.

The 31-year-old was suspended by the UFC for 90 days and fined $20,000 for tweeting a homophobic slur at bantamweight UFC fighter Bryan Caraway.

The passionate cannabis advocate has also flirted with a potential drugs code violation several times throughout his UFC career.

He has a long, long way to go before he catches up to Tyson, however.

In his Undisputed Truth autobiography released in 2013, Tyson admitted to a shocking number of scandalous acts.

He was sentenced to six years in prison for the 1992 rape of Desiree Washington, used to cheat drugs tests by funnelling someone elses urine into a test cup by using a fake penis, won professional boxing fights while under the influence of cocaine and marijuana and was arrested 38 times before his 13th birthday.

That doesn't mean Diaz isn't the baddest man right now.

The California-based fighter is beginning to cash in with his new reputation.

His re-match with Conor McGregor at UFC 202 is reportedly on track to become the biggest pay-per-view sale in UFC history.

According to MMA Fighting, the McGregor-Diaz main event is forecast to reach 1.65 million pay-per-view sales, surpassing the 1.6 million sales of UFC 196 - the first fight between McGregor and Diaz.

It is estimated Diaz's payday from UFC 202 could be as high as US$13 million because of a pay-per-view share of US$10.5 million. The incredible sum is the third-highest amount ever earned by a fighter for one performance in the octagon.

McGregor's final earning for the fight are expected to be as high as $15 million.

