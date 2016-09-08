Former Wallabies launch scathing attack on All Blacks character

It just keeps going on and on.

While complaining about the All Blacks game play and strategy have been the norm over the past three weeks, this time two Australian rugby analysts have called into question the character of the All Blacks and their coaching staff.

Former Wallabies Greg Martin and Rod Kafer, who host FOX Sports' Rugby 360, launched a two minute tirade on their show last night, claiming the All Blacks had lost their humility with the departure of key senior players last season.

Kafer, who had 12 caps for the Wallabies, said he used to admire the genuine humility of the All Blacks, but now thinks they have gone awry.

"I watched from afar, and it might be a little bit forced at the moment, a little bit put on. And it's taken the gloss of their performance," Kafer said.

Martin agreed, offering an explanation of why this might be the case.

"We always go, 'They lost a lot of senior players including Richie McCaw and Dan Carter.' Maybe that's [humility] what they're lacking now."

Their case revolved around comments made by Sam Cane and Brodie Retallick, who said the Wallabies niggle in Wellington's Bledisloe test showed the Australians weren't focused on footy and that the All Blacks saw that as a big weakness.

Once the clip of Retallick and Cane played, Martin came back on air saying, "Aw please. Have they ever heard of Dane Coles and Franks? The niggle, we were just trying to front up for a change."

Kafer then called into question Steve Hansen's character, saying he had lost an element of respect.

"Some questions marks have been raised around Steve Hansen and some of the things he's made public," Kafer said.

"His big barb to Michael Cheika during the England series about Eddie Jones and how Chieks lost the battle, he didn't need to come out and say that."

