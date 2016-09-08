Chiefs stripper scandal fallout: Changes need to be made - Hansen

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has stood by his comments regarding the so-called Mad Monday celebrations in the wake of the Chiefs stripper scandal when he said the often boozy occasions should be kicked for touch.

Speaking to press in Hamilton ahead of Saturday night's test against Argentina, Hansen said lessons needed to be learned and changes made in the future.

"I've said that so of course I'm going to stand by it. This press conference is not about what the Chiefs did, we're here to talk about the test match. I haven't changed my view. I was disappointed when I heard about it at the time and I think Mad Mondays have to get kicked for touch."

Hansen also spoke of his relief at the closure of the New Zealand Rugby investigation into the actions of the Chiefs players during their Mad Monday celebrations.

Every Chiefs player has been formally cautioned following the events which included the hiring of a stripper named Scarlette and the subsequent fall-out.

Hansen said he felt there could now be closure on the matter.

"It's good that it's cleared up because it's been disappointing for rugby and everyone associated with it," he said.

"I think the key thing to come out of it is some lessons and if those lessons are learned then that's one positive.

"For us it's been about focusing on what we've got to do. By association it's been hanging around us and we've got a test match to play and we're focused on preparing for that."

Asked what lessons had been learned, Hansen said: "I think they're pretty clear aren't they? Alcohol and young people, and you've got to put some clear, defined messages to those people about how they're going to conduct themselves ... it's no different to any young person who's drinking. They make mistakes.

"What's important about the culture is how you deal with the mistakes."

- Radio Sport