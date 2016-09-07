Two sponsors terminate Chiefs agreement after stripper scandal

The Chiefs have lost two major sponsors after they were issued a formal warning regarding allegations of sexual assault.

Chiefs boss Andrew Flexman said two sponsors had decided to terminate their agreement with the Chiefs because of the scandal but would not confirm who they were.

Last month, allegations were made that members of the Chiefs rugby team inappropriately touched, licked and threw alcohol and gravel at a stripper. New Zealand Rugby issued them a formal warning which will sit as a "black mark" on their record.

My Food Bag has confirmed it has pulled its sponsorship of the team in light of its antics.

Founder and co-chief executive Cecilia Robinson said the team's "conduct at the post-season event was insupportable and does not reflect the values of my food bag, its staff or the thousands of families that my food bag serves each week."

However, she said they will continue to sponsor a few of the team's individual athletes.

Liam Messam, Tawera Kerr Barlow, Sam Cane and Brodie Retallick will continue to be individually sponsored.

"We wish the club and its players well and hope they will put appropriate processes in place to prevent anything such as this from happening again."

Continued below.

Related Content Chris Rattue: Where were the players at the press conference? Barry Soper: Cannabis law reform unlikely with current crop Cartoon: Best medal haul from Olympics

Robinson said the company will donate the remaining Chiefs sponsorship fees for 2016 to the Women's Refuge.

Margaret Comer, corporate services executive of Gallagher Group, Chiefs main sponsor, said she's pleased with the outcome of the investigation.

She confirmed the company will continue to sponsor the Chiefs and it had no plans to end their partnership.

"We support the findings, we are happy with the process that was followed and really other than that we have no further comment."

Asked for her views on NZR not banning Mad Mondays, Comer said that kind of decision is outside the company's brief.

"That's a decision for the Chiefs, really. We are a sponsor and that's where our input starts and ends."

Comer's comments were more conservative today than when she spoke to media at the time the story broke last month, stating "if a woman takes her clothes off and walks around in a group of men, what are supposed to do if one of them tries to touch her".

Comer is also a trustee on the board of Waikato Women's Refuge. Women's Refuge New Zealand chief executive Dr Ang Jury described Comer's comments at the time as "appalling and disappointing".

A Generation Homes spokesperson said the company will continue its sponsorship of the Chiefs.

"However, we look forward to seeing the Chiefs focus on rebuilding their reputation by adopting the recommendations from the investigation and taking collective responsibility to ensure poor decisions are not repeated."

- NZ Herald