New Zealand Rugby to hold press conference on Chiefs stripper scandal

New Zealand Rugby will hold a press conference this afternoon to update the latest in the investigation into the Chiefs stripper scandal.

Last month allegations were made that members of the Chiefs rugby team inappropriately touched, licked and threw alcohol and gravel at a stripper.



A press conference at 2pm in Wellington will he hosted by NZR Chief Executive Steve Tew.

The woman who raised concerns about the behaviour of some players at a recent end of year rugby function at the Okoroire hot pools was spoken to and offered support from Waikato police.



But last month police said that based on discussions, "which include consideration of her wishes and the information currently available to us," they would not take the matter further.



"This decision may be reviewed if new information comes to light," police said in a statement.



"As is standard practice, our advice to anyone with concerns about theirs or others' safety, or anyone who has information they think could be relevant to police, is to make contact with us so it can be assessed."

The claims by the stripper, who was hired for the party were initially being investigated by both the New Zealand Rugby Union and police.

The stripper, known as Scarlette, told RNZ she was booked to waitress and perform a routine for the side.

She said a number of players were "beyond drunk" when she arrived.

"Basically they wanted me to be a whore, which I wasn't there to be. And when I went to collect payment they short-changed me... I had one of the players going through my phone."

- NZ Herald