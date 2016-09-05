Val Adams' cheeky shot at husband

Three-time Olympic medallist Valerie Adams has made a cheeky shot at her husband on Instagram pointing out she has bigger biceps.

"When your wife's biceps are bigger then yours," the post read with an image of the double Olympic champion's biceps next to her sad-looking husband Gabriel Price.

The couple married in a Mormon ceremony in Auckland, earlier this year.

"He's the one for me. He's so laid-back and chilled. It makes my life easier," she told the Herald.

"He's got the brains, I've got the muscle. It's a great combination."

