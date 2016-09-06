Police not ruling out All Blacks as suspects in bugging scandal

In what some might see as a bizarre twist in the story, New South Wales police have not ruled out the possibility that a listening device found in the All Blacks hotel in Sydney last month could have come from within the New Zealand camp.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported this morning police were still exploring every avenue and said they will treat every possibility, no matter how far-fetched it may sound, seriously.

"We've got to look at all avenues regardless of our personal opinions," a police source told SMH.

"Given the attention the investigation requires, it can be a criminal offence, so if it got to that then absolutely we'd be looking at criminally pursuing it. It's just going to be really difficult to get to that point I'd say, that's the issue."

Since the New Zealand Herald broke the story last month, allegations have been flung from both the All Blacks and Wallabies camp.

There was also speculation that the device may have been put there by a gambling syndicate in order to obtain inside information from an All Blacks team meeting.

The device was initially thought to have been of high quality, however new information revealed by police suggest it is not as sophisticated as first thought.

The device had a small battery and short life span, with police now investigating where it was purchased as well as analysing what it is made of.

The All Blacks didn't help their cause when they took five days to report the device to NSW police.

Coach Steve Hansen said the reason the NZRU didn't go to police immediately was because the process needed to be thoroughly gone through with CEO Steve Tew who was over at the Rio 2016 Olympics.

While Hansen could understand why a delay in coming forward could have hampered the investigation, police say it has made little difference a fortnight or so on from when they were initially told.

According to Australian federal law: "Generally, it is an offence to knowingly install, use or cause to be used, or maintain a listening device to record a private conversation, whether or not the person is a party to that private conversation."

- NZ Herald