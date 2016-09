The future of the All Blacks Sevens programme will become clear this morning.

New Zealand Rugby has called a media conference, to be fronted by chief executive Steve Tew and coach Sir Gordon Tietjens in Wellington at 9.30am.

The men's team were disappointingly knocked out in the quarter-finals of the Rio Olympics.

Tietjens was only contracted until the end of the Games and has always been non-committal about his future.

- Radio Sport