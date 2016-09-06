Matt Burke blasts referees for constantly favouring All Blacks

Former Wallaby Matt Burke has launched a brutally honest attack on rugby's governing bodies saying they allow the All Blacks to go constantly unpunished.

Writing for a column in the Sydney Morning Herald, Burke said his gripe wasn't with the All Blacks or their supporters, but rather World Rugby, Sanzaar, and the referees.

According to Burke, referees and touch judges are making "weak calls" in games involving the All Blacks.

While he admits the All Blacks have a far superior skill level than Australia, he believes the Wallabies are always put on the back foot because of poor refereeing.

"All you ask for in a game is for an even playing field so both teams can have a fair crack," Burke said.

"The All Blacks are the best at playing on the edge of the laws and sometimes overstep that mark, but that mark isn't being properly policed.

"Slowing the ball down is the norm for most teams when defences are breached, and what follows usually is a cynical penalty. But New Zealand seem to get away with it and their delaying tactics went unnoticed by the officials."

Burke highlighted two plays during last weekends second Bledisloe test in Wellington to show his point.

He then joined the Owen Franks debate to say that his going unpunished was "beyond belief".

"I'm actually surprised Douglas wasn't penalised for making contact with Franks' fingers," Burke said. "That's how much subliminal influence these blokes have on referees."

"It's the people who are supposed to adjudicate without bias but are being bluffed by those wearing black."

He finished his column by criticising the referees' treatment of Australian captain Stephen Moore, who he believes does not get a fair opportunity to discuss matters with the man in charge like the All Blacks do.

- NZ Herald