Is Usain Bolt engaged? Olympian posts cryptic message while on holiday

Usain Bolt may be off the market after posting a beaming Snapchat with his long-term girlfriend declaring "she said yes!".

The athlete is currently on holiday with Kasi Bennett, who seems to have put the pictures and rumours behind her to enjoy a luxurious break with Bolt, 30.

Jamaica's star sprinter has found himself at the centre of a series of scandals since his stunning 'triple triple' in Rio.

He racked up a £6,000 bar tab and was spotted grinding with British model Erica Carvalho, 20, who was invited back to his hotel with seven other women and Bolt's male friends as the party continued.

The photos, which were shared on WhatsApp, appear to show a shirtless Usain in bed with his Brazilian 'lover', who is wearing a white vest top.

The woman, who it has been claimed is a mum-of-two and the widow of a notorious drug lord known as Diná Terror, has since said she is "dying of shame".

Brazilian student Jady Duarte, 20, shared pictures which appear to show her kissing and cuddling the sprinting sensation after his 30th birthday bash in Rio.

And further photos of Usain kissing and dancing with a third girl also came to light yesterday morning.

Bolt's big sister, Christine Bolt-Hylton, 32, has said that Usain Bolt and his girlfriend Kasi Bennett, 26, are a solid couple and will stay together because they are so in love.

Speaking from her hometown of St Andrews near Kingston, Jamaica, Christine said: "I'm sure Kasi will be used to it by now.

"She is used to seeing pictures like this.

"People ask for pictures with him and he is always willing to have pictures.

"She is used to him being in the public domain."

