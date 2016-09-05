Warriors threatened with drug tests from NRL

Warriors players, beware.

That's the message coming out of the NRL this morning as the league prepares to deal with eight teams beginning their end-of-season celebrations, threatening clubs with random drug tests.

An email from the NRL integrity unit boss Nick Weeks, sent to each of the 16 NRL clubs, was obtained by the Daily Telegraph and warns the eight eliminated teams to keep a close eye on "Mad Monday" celebrations.

"Players should be particularly aware that they are subject to testing in the period immediately following their team's elimination from the competition, including after end-of-season celebrations and the like," Weeks says in the email.

"This is a risk period for players and clubs so please take this opportunity to remind players about the league's expectations (and the rules) in relation to illicit drugs.



"Please remind your staff and playing group that players are subject to testing throughout the year whenever players are assembled or otherwise performing their duties in the ordinary course of employment."

Players can be fined, suspended or sacked for returning positive results.

It comes off the back of a tumultuous year for the NRL, including Mitchell Pearce's Australia Day incident, as well as four players being warned for consorting with criminals, drugs, sex tapes and domestic violence allegations.

Warriors chief executive Jim Doyle has already said security is at a maximum for the club's post-season celebrations, with police officers accompanying players who wish to stay out later.

The Manly Sea Eagles players will meet at 10 this morning at a private venue on the northern beaches.



Mobile phones and social media are banned and the venue is top secret to keep the media away.



The players have been given designated drivers. They cannot leave the premises and go out in separate groups. They are forbidden from leaving the northern beaches.

