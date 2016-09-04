6:22pm Sun 4 September
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Live updates: Silver Ferns v Australia

Silver Ferns shooter Bailey Mes gets over the top of Sharni Layton of Australia. Photo / photosport.nz
Silver Ferns shooter Bailey Mes gets over the top of Sharni Layton of Australia. Photo / photosport.nz

A fast start to the second quarter has the Silver Ferns back in the match in the Quad Series decider against Australia in Melbourne today.

Trailing 17-14 at the first break, the Ferns charged out of the blocks in the second spell, upping the defensive intensity to rattle the Diamonds.

The Ferns picked up three straight turnovers - a Katrina Grant intercept, and a pick-up each to Kayla Cullen and Laura Langman - to outscore the Diamonds 6-1 in the first few minutes and take the lead at 20-18.

They kept their noses in front for much of the second spell, before a late penalty shot to Caitlin Bassett once regulation time was up on the clock brought the score level at 30-all heading into halftime.


- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2016, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 04 Sep 2016 18:22:56 Processing Time: 29ms