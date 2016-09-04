Live updates: Silver Ferns v Australia

A fast start to the second quarter has the Silver Ferns back in the match in the Quad Series decider against Australia in Melbourne today.

Trailing 17-14 at the first break, the Ferns charged out of the blocks in the second spell, upping the defensive intensity to rattle the Diamonds.

The Ferns picked up three straight turnovers - a Katrina Grant intercept, and a pick-up each to Kayla Cullen and Laura Langman - to outscore the Diamonds 6-1 in the first few minutes and take the lead at 20-18.

They kept their noses in front for much of the second spell, before a late penalty shot to Caitlin Bassett once regulation time was up on the clock brought the score level at 30-all heading into halftime.

- NZ Herald